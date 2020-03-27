Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Exposes Perky Booty In Lowered Jeans As She Watches TV

Daniella Chavez shared a sweltering new photo of herself watching TV in a skimpy outfit with her 12.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, March 26, and they are going wild for it.

The Chilean Playboy model took to the social media platform to ask her fans for show movie recommendations for her to watch during the lockdown established amid the pandemic of COVID-19. She also advised them to stay inside as well. Chavez lay on a comfy couch with her head resting on a fluffy white throw pillow. The model was on her side with her booty toward the camera, which was positioned above the couch and slightly back. She held a remote in her hand, presumably pointed at a TV set.

The blond bombshell had on a lingerie set in a pale pink shade that contrasted with her tanned skin. The bra featured lace and thin adjustable straps that went over Chavez’s shoulders. The bra boasted low-cut cups that teased her ample cleavage.

On her lower body, Chavez rocked a pair of matching lingerie bottoms that boasting thin straps that sat high on her sides, marking the contrast between her slender midsection and full, wide hips. The lingerie featured a thong bottom that bared Chavez’s famous derriere.

Her lingerie bottoms could be seen in spite of her wearing pants. Chavez had on a pair of jeans, which were unbuttoned and lowered onto her frame, allowing her thong to be seen.

Chavez didn’t add a geotag to her post, but she has previously shared that she is quarantined in Chile’s capital city, Santiago. She tagged her boyfriend in the post to show he took the picture.

Chavez wore her hair down and styled in waves that rested perfectly against the white pillow. The model also wore makeup for the shot, including a mascara and bronzer.

Since being posted yesterday, the photo has attracted more than 125,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be a success with her fans. Instagram users used the space below the picture to share their recommendations and also to praise her beauty. As usual, most of the comments were written in her native Spanish, though other languages were also present.

“How cute you are,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote, adding an OK hand sign and a praying hands emoji.

“One extremely beautiful view!” replied another one, trailing the comment with a long string of emoji depicting star-struck face, red rose, red heart, fire, heart-eyes emoji and a smiley.

“Love this,” a third user chimed in, adding several fire emoji at the end of the comment.