Nata Lee Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Black Bra And Panties

Blond bombshell Nata Lee, regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” sent fans into a frenzy around the world after she posted a smoking-hot snapshot of herself on social media on Friday, March 27. The internet sensation shared the sexy post with her 4.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

The Russian hottie, who is 21 years old, was photographed indoors by Aleksandr Mavrin, a professional photographer based in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. She posed inside of a bathroom in front of the sink and a mirror, as her body faced towards the camera — providing an unobstructed view of her right side and front. Her long blond hair was pinned to the side as it fell down her back and over her right shoulder. Nata appeared to be wearing a little bit of makeup, mainly eyeliner and eyeshadow, but otherwise appeared fresh-faced. What took center stage, however, was the model’s killer curves as she put her body on full display in a black bra-and-panty set that did not conceal much.

Nata’s bra was padded and featured straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The push-up undergarment showcased her full-figured assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The beauty matched the top with a tiny thong that did not provide a lot of coverage as its thin side straps, which were raised up to her midriff, highlighted Nata’s curvaceous hips and tiny waist.

The bombshell finished the look off with thigh-high black socks that added an even stronger provocative flair to the already sexy outfit. Nata did not accessorize the look.

Nata revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she advised her many followers to “find comfy loungewear at home with Fashion Nova,” an online clothing retailer that she is partnered with. She further asserted that everyone “stay home.”

The sultry snapshot received instant praise from tens of thousands of fans and amassed more than 180,000 likes in the first hour after going live. More than 1,600 followers also took to the comments section to vocalize their positive reactions on the look and the model’s physique.

“That’s the most sexy loungewear I have ever seen,” one user commented.

“So gorgeous babe,” a second user added.

“Beautiful woman! You are so attractive,” a third fan chimed in.

“Well aren’t you a ray of sunshine on a rainy day,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The DJ has served a number of sizzling looks this past week on Instagram. Just on March 25, she sent hearts racing in a two-piece orange bra-and-panty set that did not leave much to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. The post received more than 390,000 likes