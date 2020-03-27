Some College Football Officials Reportedly Looking At Shortened Season Due To The Coronavirus

While Major League Baseball, pro basketball, and the NHL are all on hold waiting out the coronavirus outbreak, other sports are starting to plan for the worst. The NFL has, so far, not talked about pushing their season back. It appears there are some in college football who believe there’s a chance their season could be if the outbreak continues through the summer.

Ralph Russo took to Twitter earlier this week to share a conversation he’s had with one school’s Athletic Director. That AD has had his staff start to model out what a shortened college football season could look like.

Russo said they are looking at several scenarios including a 10 game season, losing one home game, losing two home games, having no fans all season, and not having any fans through October.

All of these models are clearly meant to find out just what kind of economic impact the coronavirus could have on college football. A model that includes no fans all season would almost certainly include impacts on the NCAA basketball season as well.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit seems to think the NCAA should go a step further than a shortened, or fan-free season. TMZ reports Herbstreit believes it is simply too dangerous to have any kind of season at all.

“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens. Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”

Herbstreit added if he was in charge of either the NCAA or NFL, he would shut the sports down until next year.

For his part, Mack Brown believes there will be a college football season, but he’s worried about what form it will take. According to the News Observer Brown talked recently about how things have changed for his staff in North Carolina.

He said he has talked to other coaches who have all discussed what this fall could bring. Brown added there is concern about whether or not there will be a season, and whether or not it could be a shortened season. Brown also said the concern is more about how college football can provide a remedy to people who are worried about other things. The coronavirus could blunt that remedy.