Republican Thomas Massie ‘Tested Positive For Being An A**hole,’ Says John Kerry In Outraged Twitter Post

The lone member of Congress blocking the coronavirus relief bill has been labeled an 'a**hole' by a former secretary of state.

As Kentucky Republican congressional representative Thomas Massie vowed to delay a House vote on the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Friday, he took verbal fire from a former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee who publicly called him a profane name.

“Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an a**hole,” wrote John Kerry, who served as a United States Senator from Massachusetts from 1985 to 2013, when he was named Secretary of State by President Barack Obama. On his Twitter account, Kerry went on to sarcastically remark that Massie must be quarantined to prevent any spread of his “massive stupidity.”

Kerry, who has been an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump, also wrote that his disdain for Massie was “finally, something the president and I can agree on!”

Kerry was referencing earlier tweets from Trump slamming Massie as a “third-rate grandstander” and calling for him to be expelled from the Republican Party, as quoted by MSNBC.com columnist Steve Benen.

Benen noted that Massie’s actions stood no chance of defeating the coronavirus relief package legislation, which has received overwhelming support from both Democrats and Republicans, and which passed the Senate on a unanimous, 96-0 vote on Thursday — with four senators unable to vote due to their self-quarantines after exposure to the virus.

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie. Bryan Woolston / Getty Images

Though the bill has passed in the House, by registering his objections in advance Massie has forced dozens of fellow House reps to travel from their homes to Washington D.C. where they must now all assemble in relatively close proximity to one another, to cast a roll call vote on the bill.

“Massie is putting his own colleagues at risk for a stunt that will serve no practical purpose,” Benen write in his MSNBC.com column.

Kerry and Massie have clashed on a prior occasion as well, according to a separate MSNBC report. During a 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing on climate change, Kerry delivered testimony, only to have the validity of his undergraduate college degree challenged — by Massie.

The 76-year-old Kerry — who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004 — graduated from the Ivy League Yale University with a Bachelor’s degree in political science in 1966. But during the hearing, Massie derided Kerry for holding a “pseudoscience degree.”

“Are you serious?” Kerry replies at the time. “This is really happening here?”

Massie has broken with the majority of his party on previous occasions as well, as one of four House members failing to vote to release the Russia investigation report by special counsel Robert Mueller to the public. He has also voted against legislation to impose economic sanctions on Russia, as well as on Iran and North Korea. He was elected to Congress from Kentucky in 2012 as a member of the highly conservative “Tea Party” wing of the Republican Party.