Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Flaunts Killer Physique In Tiny Bikini As She Dreams About Going To The Pool

Qimmah Russo showed off her amazing physique in a new series of snapshots she shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, March 27.

The shots showed the American fitness model and trainer standing by an open door while striking different poses that showcased different angles of her chiseled body. In all of them, Russo rocked a two-piece bathing suit in white with black accents.

The bikini top featured solid white triangles with a black stripe on either side containing the brand motif logo printed in red. The bra included thin black straps that tied behind the model’s neck. Its triangles were small, putting quite a bit of Russo’s cleavage on display.

Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with black straps that tied on the sides. The main part of the bikini was white with sporty designs on the sides in black. The back followed the same white-center, black-sides pattern, and included the logo written sideways in red right in the middle against the white.

According to the tag she included in her caption, her swimsuit was from Colorsuper Swim. A quick look on its website revealed that Russo wore the Super Sport Bikini, which sells for $65.

Also in her caption, Russo expressed she wish she could go to the pool. Like a lot of people, the California native is following recommendations to stay home during the pandemic of COVID-19.

Russo, who is known among her fans and followers for her variety of hairstyles, wore her tresses dyed blond. Her straight strands were styled down and swept over to one side, cascading against her left side. The model also opted to wear makeup for the photo, which included a bit of eyeshadow and long lashes.

The first two photos captured Russo facing the camera with her left leg propped forward. The third one showed her with her back to the camera, while the fourth and last offered a closer-up of her upper body.

Within just one hour of being up, the photo has already garnered more than 14,400 likes and over 210 comments, suggesting many more interactions will follow. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for Russo, while praising her good looks.

“The blonde hair looks great,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a thumbs up and a red heart emoji.

“Your arms look strongerr now,” chimed in another fan.

“PERFECT IN EVERY WAY,” a third admirer raved, following the comment with a long string of heart-eyes emoji.