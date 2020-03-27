Tom Holland And Chris Pratt Agree That Spider-Man Could Beat Up Star Lord

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are busy promoting their new movie, Onward but that doesn’t mean conversations don’t often drift back to their Marvel characters from time to time. The two recently appeared in a new video with PopSugar to talk about Onward and answer questions from fans while playing a rousing game of Pictionary.

After answering a question about what kind of powers their Marvel characters, Spider-Man and Star-Lord, would use if they were in the Onward universe, they moved onto who would win in a fight between the two heroes. At first the two came to an agreement that Spider-Man would be able to “beat up” Peter Quill thanks to his new and upgraded Spider-Suit.

They then started talking about who would win if there weren’t any gadgets to use. Pratt said he believes Peter Quill could beat up Peter Parker, but Spider-Man would still beat up Peter Quill.

Pratt then added he knows Quill never fights alone and he often fights dirty. The two actors talked about the entire Guardians of the Galaxy would join in the fight and that included Drax the Destroyer.

At that point, Holland said he would never want to fight Drax and Pratt agreed no one would ever really want to fight Drax. At the end of that segment, Holland said there was no way the two Marvel characters would ever fight because they are “best friends.” Of course, this was a joke based on the fact that the actors appear to be good friends in real life.

Those who have watched the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that the proposed fight between Star-Lord and Spider-Man did happen, even if it was short-lived. When they first met in Avengers: Infinity War they both thought the other was working for Thanos.

After a bit of a standstill between Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Guardians, the entire group realized they were on the same side. Eventually, they did band together and fight against the “Mad Titan” and were almost able to get the Infinity Gauntlet off him. In that battle, it was Star-Lord who destroyed the plan, after he learned Thanos had killed Gamora in order to gain one of the Infinity Stones.

Beyond that, Holland and Pratt’s characters haven’t interacted all that much in the MCU. Outside of the movie universes, his characters have appeared in, Holland appears to build strong friendships with his co-stars. This was evidenced recently when, as The Inquisitr points out, Holland sent a special birthday message to Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal