WWE Rumors: Another Current Champion Off The ‘WrestleMania 36’ Card Due To Being Sick

The coronavirus outbreak is having a significant impact on WWE, and it has brought about many changes to the biggest event of the year. WrestleMania 36 has already had several changes brought to it, which includes numerous superstars being taken off the card. Unfortunately, the bleeding continues. Rumors are flying that a current champion has now been taken off of the card due to being sick, which means yet another big name will not taking part.

Even though he was not yet in a confirmed match for WrestleMania 36, The Miz will not appear at the event. He reportedly did not work the tapings on Wednesday or Thursday in Orlando, and that takes him out of any match for the pay-per-view airing next weekend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio have already been quietly taken off of the card. Brooke was scheduled for a match that was confirmed and changed without any word. Mysterio was in line to face Andrade in a match that has since been scrapped entirely.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., The Miz was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where WrestleMania 36 was taped. He was not used, though, as he is said to have been sick. The Miz being “sick” does not mean he has contracted COVID-19, and there have been no confirmed reports of that being the case.

There has been no confirmation of The Miz being taken off of WrestleMania 36 entirely by WWE, but that likely won’t happen yet. It is known that the matches for the big event were taped this week, but the company is trying to keep things under wraps as possible before it airs on April 3 and April 4.

With the threat of the coronavirus looming around, WWE chose to hold WrestleMania 36 at multiple locations and in front of no fans. This is being done for the safety and health of all those involved, as it keeps the gathering of people to a minimal number.

In the report of The Miz being sick, it is being said that is part of the reason that Roman Reigns was also pulled from the event. Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, but he does have a weakened immune system due to his battle with leukemia and doesn’t want to risk anything.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Roman Reigns will not be part of the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 as planned.

Now, at least four superstars have been removed from WrestleMania 36 with the report of The Miz being taken off of the card. This year’s PPV is going to be unlike any other event that has happened in wrestling history, but it is all being done in an abundance of caution. WWE is not going to risk the health and well-being of its superstars and crew, but they also want to give the fans something during what is usually their biggest week of the year.