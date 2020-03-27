Rob Kardashian Jokes That Sisters Kim & Kourtney Were Filming An Episode Of ‘The Bad Girls Club’ After Fight

Rob Kardashian decided to sound off about the explosive fight between his sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians watched as the sisters went head-to-head in the E! show’s season premiere. The argument took place after Kourtney and Kendall Jenner neglected to go to Paris with their mother, Kris Jenner. Things got worse between Kim and Kourtney after the KKW Beauty founder downplayed the work that Kourtney does. The episode ends with things becoming physical between the sisters. Kourtney began the fight by charging at Kim. The fight became so intense that Khloe Kardashian tried to break up the fight by telling her older siblings to go to a separate corner of the room. The scene then ends with Kim slapping Kourtney and the two of them yelling at one another.

During the episode, Rob shared his opinion of the fight with his millions of Twitter followers. While the E! alum hasn’t been seen on an episode of Keeping Up for quite some time and is currently battling his ex Blac Chyna for custody of their daughter Dream, he wrote that his sisters may have been confused about what show they were filming.

“My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club,” Rob said on the social media site.

The Arthur George CEO was referring to the explosive reality show that aired on Oxygen in the 2010s. In multiple episodes, the women on the show engaged in harsh words and fights, which was similar to the KUWTK scene. Rob received more than 40,000 likes and more than 300 replies from his tweet. Many of the reality show’s fans even noted that they wanted to see Rob back on their screens in the future.

“HAHAHAH! Hope we can see you soon!!! You are never forgotten!” one fan exclaimed.

“Rob we miss you!! I hope we see you on the show soon!” another supporter wrote.

“LOL YOU WISH. They couldn’t even fight. Please don’t insult bad girls club like that,” a third commenter mentioned.

Kim even seemed to poke fun at the situation herself. According to Hollywood Life, she reposted Rob’s tweet and added several laughing emoji. The sisters’ fight happened months ago, and they seem to be on good terms since it took place. Kim also expressed on her Instagram page last week that she misses being around all of her sisters. The family hasn’t been able to see each other since going on self-isolation in light of the coronavirus pandemic.