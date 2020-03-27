‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Dishes On New Boyfriend After Brian Carter Split

Kristen Doute has been sharing details about her boyfriend in recent weeks.

Kristen Doute is a new relationship after chronicle her many ups and downs with former boyfriend Brian Carter on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to a report shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on March 27, the longtime reality star and T-shirt designer confirmed she was dating someone new earlier this month and although her mystery man wasn’t seen with her publicly until her surprise party in Los Angeles, Doute has been dropping hints about her boyfriend for months.

Following a video shared by Scheana Shay on her YouTube channel, which featured Doute and her yet-to-be-named boyfriend, the outlet has revealed that Doute previously teased her new romance just weeks ago as she attended a series of promotional events in New York City for Vanderpump Rules Season 8. At the time, Doute was just four months out from her announcement regarding her split from Carter.

As Doute revealed in January, she attempted to adhere to a friends-with-benefits type of relationship with her “single hot friends” who she felt comfortable with because she wasn’t comfortable dating strangers. As she explained, she would rather sleep with men who are already in her circle, and who she trusts, then strike up new relationships with people who could potentially betray her.

“Stranger danger kind of freaks me out… that being said I am kind of seeing someone,” she said.

While discussing her relationship status with Bravo HQ, Doute discussed a relationship she was in, although it is not clear if that relationship is the one she is in today.

“We’re not serious and now we’re in this casual-dating minefield situation… you either go somewhere or you don’t. It’s a little tricky, but I’m definitely open to everything and anything right now,” she shared, adding that the man she was seeing at the time has “a lot of potential.”

Doute continued to say that while she was definitely impressed by her then-partner, she didn’t know if she was ready to get super serious with him at that point in time and was instead enjoying his company casually.

Earlier this season of Vanderpump Rules, as The Inquisitr revealed to readers in January, Doute caught backlash from her co-stars after claiming she had split from Carter before seemingly allowing him to move in with her to her new home in The Valley, which she purchased some time last year prior to her September breakup announcement on Instagram.