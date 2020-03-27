Kelly Osbourne Visits Parents Ozzy & Sharon For The First Time In Three Weeks As They Self-Isolate

Kelly Osbourne has visited her parents Sharon and Ozzy for the first time in three weeks said the television personality in a new Instagram share. Both Sharon and Ozzy have been self-isolating in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly posted a pic of the three having a visit to the social media sharing site where they are wearing masks and gathered in their backyard.

In the snap, Kelly, Ozzy, and Sharon are seated around a stunning pool. The backyard oasis is a place where Ozzy, 71, and Sharon, 67, can safely get some fresh air while remaining quarantined and not risking their health. Ozzy falls within the at-risk category of those more vulnerable to COVID-19, due to a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Surrounded by lush green trees and bushes, the backyard is quiet and serene. The pool is bordered by a concrete walkway where one can safely sit and enjoy being poolside. The Spanish style estate featured an archway where curtains are pulled back on a patio where a cool breeze can be enjoyed if they do not wish to venture outdoors.

Kelly is on the left-hand side of the image. She is wearing a baseball jersey with her father’s face upon it. She is sitting cross-legged, with her hands up in two peace signs. She is also wearing a face mask.

Ozzy is seated in a chair in the center. He is wearing a brown t-shirt and a dark jacket and pants, as well as a black face mask to match his black fedora.

Sharon is on the right, enjoying the visit alongside the family dog. She too is dressed casually, wearing joggers, a white blouse and a white face mask.

In a second image, Kelly shared a screenshot of a text message she received from her beloved father that stated how happy he was to see her. He also said he was sorry they couldn’t kiss and hug because of social distancing rules put into effect to keep one another safe from infection.

Kelly noted in her caption that her parents are doing well and hoped that all their followers remain safe.

Fans left their own comments regarding the health and well being of the entire Osbourne clan.

“My parents have been fully quarantined (so very safe) while my sister and I continue to work so my parents came and dropped food off on our front step and we got to talk in the doorway with distance. So sad. I hope your family is well and glad you got to see them!! Prayers up.” said one follower.

“I completely understand how hard this just be for you. But so happy you were able to spend some time with him. I hope you all stay safe and healthy,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Gotta keep mum and Ozz-man safe,” stated a third fan.