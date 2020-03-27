EPA Indefinitely Suspends Enforcement Of Environmental Rules, Citing Coronavirus Pandemic

The Environmental Protection Agency announced that it was planning to indefinitely suspend its enforcement of its own environmental rules as the coronavirus continues to escalate and impact the economy in the United States, as The Hill reports.

The agency, which is headed by former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, is essentially giving industry the green light to police themselves during the pandemic, asking facilities to adhere to current regulations when they are able. However, even if they are unable to, the EPA won’t “seek penalties for noncompliance with routine monitoring and reporting obligations.”

The agency argues that its normal rules limit companies that are trying to keep their doors open during the pandemic and is a measure to help ease the economic burden on potential polluters. Some industries, including the oil industry, have been pushing for a suspension of environmental rules during the crisis.

A representative for the oil industry says that rules related to monitoring pollution that may leak into nearby water sources or rules that require it to repair leaky equipment should be suspended.

Other industries asked for an extension of any deadlines to meet environmental goals given the evolving situation in the United States.

As a result, Wheeler says that while the agency wants to protect the environment and the health of people, it “recognizes challenges resulting from efforts to protect workers and the public from COVID-19 may directly impact the ability of regulated facilities to meet all federal regulatory requirements.”

But Cynthia Giles, the former head of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement under former President Barack Obama, said that the move is troubling.

“This EPA statement is essentially a nationwide waiver of environmental rules for the indefinite future. It tells companies across the country that they will not face enforcement even if they emit unlawful air and water pollution in violation of environmental laws, so long as they claim that those failures are in some way ’caused’ by the virus pandemic. And it allows them an out on monitoring too, so we may never know how bad the violating pollution was,” she said.

She added that the EPA’s new direction not only gives more leniency to the oil industry and others, but goes beyond that to allow them to operate with little oversight. Instead, the agency is encouraging polluters to try to minimize the impact or length of time that their “noncompliance” with the law results in.

While the EPA isn’t enforcing civil violations, criminal violations of the law will still be enforced.

The agency didn’t provide any end date for the new policy.