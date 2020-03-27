Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In A Sexy White Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck showcased her sculpted physique in her latest Instagram post, stunning her 2.2 million Instagram followers with two sexy snaps and a sizzling video to finish off the post. The images were captured in Indian Shores, Florida, according to the geotag she included.

In the first snap, Katelyn positioned her body so she was facing away from the camera. She perched on a sandy beach with the ocean visible in the background, stretching out towards the horizon, topped with a clear blue sky. The stunner rocked a sexy ensemble that showed off her hourglass physique to perfection. The dress featured a white racerback top with sexy lace-up details along the mid-back. The black ties were positioned just above her lower back, where there was a v-shaped cut-out that showed off even more of her sun-kissed skin. Over her ample derriere, the dress featured ruched details that accentuated her curves.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back in a wind-blown style, and she added a pair of sunglasses to accessorize.

In the second snap, Katelyn showed off the front of the dress, which had a much more classic style than the slightly edgy back. The sleeveless white dress had a scooped neckline that was relatively high, hiding Katelyn’s cleavage, and a figure-hugging silhouette that clung to her incredible physique. She played with her hair as she gazed off into the distance.

In the third and final slide in the post, Katelyn treated her followers to a bit of a behind-the-scenes from the photoshoot in which she showed the process of posing for the steamy photos. She carried a pair of wedge heels in her hand during moments of the clip, and subtly shifted her body into various poses to give the camera plenty of options.

Katelyn’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 9,800 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 512 comments in the same time span, as many of her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“This dress is absolutely fantastic,” one follower said.

“I love the back of the dress so cute,” another added.

“All of them are stunning!” one fan said, referencing Katelyn’s caption and pairing the comment with a trio of heart emoji.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” another follower commented.

