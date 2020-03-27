Yanet Garcia Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Sexy Workout Set

Yanet Garcia gave fans a lovely treat today when she posted a photo on Instagram that showed her clad in a skimpy workout set. In the sexy new update added to her feed, the brunette beauty posed in front of a solid purple background. She tagged her location in Los Angeles, California, where she appeared to be in a photo studio.

The weathercaster showed off her gorgeous curves in a white two-piece workout set that fit her like a dream. The top of the sultry ensemble was a bra that dipped deep into her cleavage. Additionally, it had a textured pattern on it as well as a thick band. The bottom of the outfit was equally hot, with a pair of leggings riding high on her hips and hugging her muscular booty and legs. The pants had a “V” in the front, exposing her chiseled abs that she has worked so hard to achieve.

For her gym-chic look, the Mexican beauty styled her silky tresses down and partially curled as she playfully twirled one piece of hair in her hand. Garcia added a glamorous application of makeup as well, wearing a few layers of mascara to extend her lashes. She included a smoky purple eye shadow that went almost all the way up to her brow, and the 29-year-old contoured her face with blush and highlighter, completing the application with red lipstick.

The model took the opportunity to use her platform for good, reminding fans to stay strong and positive during the COVID-19 pandemic that has shocked the world. She also shared that sticking to workout routines and habits is something that will be beneficial in the long run.

Her 13 million-plus fans have gone wild over the new post, giving it over 230,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Most Instagrammers thanked her for the good advice while countless others just raved over how incredible she looks.

“Your such an inspiration for all the people out there without them going to the gym,” one of Garcia’s fans wrote.

“You. Are. So. Smoking. Gorgeous,” a second admirer added with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“This is great advice. You are a great person. Keep up the good work bb,” one more added with a single red heart emoji.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the bikini model sizzled in tight purple leggings and a matching bra for a sexy workout. She held weights in her hands while flaunting her muscular backside.