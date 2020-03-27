Kayla Moody Wishes Fans A ‘Happy Friday’ With A Steamy Nude Photo

Internet vixen Kayla Moody provided the perfect pick-me-up for her Instagram followers this morning, sharing a steamy nude photo that brought some serious heat on her feed. The hot military wife had no qualms about baring it all for the camera, putting her insane body on full display for her eager fans to admire. Proving that she knows how to captivate an audience, the sizzling model took off everything except for her boots.

“Perfect way to start my Friday,” commented one of her devotees, leaving a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji before adding, “Gracias.”

“Just the boots… Omg what a picture you’ve made my day,” read another message, trailed by three fire emoji and a trio of sparkling-heart emoji.

The torrid snap, which can be viewed on Kayla’s Instagram page, showed the stunner wearing nothing but a sexy pair of black, knee-length boots. The fabulous footwear sported high heels and laced up in the front, adding a sophisticated touch to the risqué look. Fans might recognize the boots from a recent photo shared last week, wherein Kayla paired the elegant set with a skimpy black leather bikini. The model only accessorized with a chic French manicure, letting her killer curves do all the talking.

The blond bombshell headed all the way out into the Nevada desert to pose for the racy shot. The photo was tagged in Las Vegas, suggesting that it was a throwback from Kayla’s trip to Sin City earlier this year. Snapped from the profile, the Instagram sensation flashed her voluptuous assets as she got down on one knee, flaunting her peachy booty and curvy thighs. The busty babe held her arms in front of her chest to censor her ample bosom, only showing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. The enticing pose also highlighted her sculpted waistline, calling attention to her chiseled midriff.

Kayla was all glammed up for the shot, sporting a seductive smokey-eye makeup and pink lipstick. The gorgeous blonde turned her head halfway to the camera, shooting a flirty smile at the photographer. She wore her long, golden tresses down and parted in the center, letting her locks frame her face as they brushed over her bare back. The smoldering look left followers drooling over her hotness, reeling in more than 15,000 likes and 460-plus comments.

The snap was set against a typical desert landscape, showing a mountain chain looming in the distance and an aquarelle sky hanging overhead.

“I used to ride quads there years ago… I remember those mountains but not them curves,” quipped one of Kayla’s admirers.

“Lucky camera man,” wrote another Instagrammer, echoing the thoughts of many of her fans.