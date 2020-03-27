Farrah Abraham Scoots Around Los Angeles In Tight Green Outfit Wearing Gloves And Mask

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was spotted out in Los Angeles on a scooter with her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia. However, the two took precautions while out this past Wednesday according to a report from The Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old reality show star was photographed on a scooter wearing a tight green workout outfit. The lime green top was cropped, showing off her toned abs. She matched the top with a pair of long bottoms. She paired the attire with her black gym shoes. Farrah wore her long dark hair up up in a tight bun with some pieces worn loose around her face. Due to the current pandemic, Farrah took some precautions and also wore a pair of blue latex gloves and a face mask.

Her daughter scooted beside her in a colorful purple outfit, also wearing latex gloves and a mask.

Farrah took to Instagram to share a video that showed the photos of her out with Sophia as well as various articles that wrote about her outing. The video was set to upbeat music and she included a caption in which she referred to herself the “coolest celeb mom.”

“Still the coolest celeb mom even during #covid_19,” she wrote. Farrah also added the hashtags “latex” and “facemask” along with three scooter emojis.

The video had over 138,000 views within the first day of being posted, but as can be imagined, fans weren’t too happy with the photos. The post had over 650 comments from Farrah’s followers, but not all of them were positive.

Many asked Farrah why she wasn’t staying home. Others suggested she should be keeping her daughter inside. There were those who called her out for wearing the protective gear.

As noted by Pop Culture, things like masks and gloves aren’t recommended for those who have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Since the virus is not airborne, the protective gear doesn’t help those who are healthy from not contracting it.

Farrah Abraham came under harsh criticism recently when she made some questionable comments. In an Instagram video, she said she “loved coronavirus season.” Of course, she faced a lot of backlash over that comment, but she recently spoke out and clarified her comment, explaining that she is simply used to being at home with her daughter often. She also offered some advice to others who are also quarantined during this time, encouraging them to “stay balanced.”