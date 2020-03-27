Doina Barbaneagra Rocks A Hot Pink Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Moldovan bombshell Doina Barbaneagra took to Instagram on Thursday, March 26, to upload a new snapshot that showed her flashing some skin while taking an outdoor shower. The model rocked a skimpy string two-piece from Oh Polly Swim that made her fans drooling.

The Vienna-based hottie sported a hot pink bikini, featuring classic triangle-style cups, seemingly padded, and had a ruched design along the ends. The ultra-revealing garment was held by tiny strings that seemingly tied over her neck and another set of strings tied around her back.

She wore matching bottoms that were just as scanty. It boasts tiny strings as its waistband, hugging her slender hips, and highlighting her flat stomach and trim waist. Also, it has high leg cuts that showcased a generous amount of skin along the area.

In the new photo, Doina was dripping wet as she posed for the camera in the outdoor shower. She tucked her left leg under the other and tossed her long brunette hair to one side. She looked to her right and tugged at the strings of her bikini bottoms, pulling them up to tease her fans.

Despite taking a shower, it was evident that she wore a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, thick mascara, and a brown-toned lipstick. She completed her look by painting her freshly-manicured light pink. Lastly, the model skipped the accessories for a more simple look.

In the caption, Doina tagged the brands, Oh Polly and its sister account, Oh Polly Swim. According to the geotag of the post, the snapshot was taken in Munduk Moding Plantation Nature Resort & Spa in Bali, Indonesia.

Doina’s latest Instagram update was showed a lot of love from her fans. It amassed over 19,000 likes and 123 comments within the first 20 hours of being live on her account. In the comments section, most of her followers made no secret of the fact that they loved getting a good look at her stunning physique as she hit the outdoor shower in her sexy bikini. Some others told the model that they were big fans, while others were short on words and flooded the comments with a combination of emoji.

“You have a sexy body and nice legs!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Awesome curves and you look so beautiful. Your beauty is one of a kind,” another admirer echoed.

“This photo made my day. Thank you, Doina. Keep posting pictures,” a third social media user added.

“Quite the hottie,” a fourth Instagram fan wrote.