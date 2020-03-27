Gavin Perry, Texas Man, Accused Of Threatening To Kill Nancy Pelosi, Claims She Runs A ‘Satanic Cult’

'The defendant threatened the life of an elected official and that will not be tolerated,' said an FBI agent.

A Texas man is accused of threatening to kill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, alleging that she is running a “satanic cult,” The Dallas Morning News reports. Gavin Perry, 27, allegedly also threatened unnamed Democrats with death.

It seems that Perry was brought to the attention of federal authorities after an anonymous person notified Wichita Falls police that he had allegedly made threatening statements on his personal Facebook page.

“If youre a dem or apart of the establishment in the democrats side I view you as a criminal and a terrorists and i advise everyone to Go SOS [shoot on sight] and use live rounds. Shoot to kill. This is a revolution. This is our world we just allow you to live it in,” he reportedly wrote in a Monday Facebook post.

In a later post, in which he included a link to an article about the coronavirus aid bill, he allegedly mentioned Pelosi by name, and said that she was running a “satanic cult.”

“Dems of the establishment will be removed at any cost necessary and yes that means by death,” he allegedly said.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In another post, according to Houston’s KTRK-TV, Perry allegedly encouraged those who read his posts to shoot Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “on sight.”

As Perry was being arrested, he allegedly told arresting officers that his First Amendment right to free speech was being violated; that he did not respect the American government, which he called “tyrannical”; and that he would bond out of jail and refuse to appear in court when required to.

Whether or not Peryr has been granted bond is unclear, as of this writing. However, according to Courthouse News Service, Perry has been deemed a serious flight risk, according to a motion for pretrial detention. Further, in his mug shot, Perry appears in a smock designed to limit the inmate’s movements; why he was placed into that type of restraint is also unclear, as of this writing.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said that while the First Amendment guarantees one’s right to free speech, it does not leave room for making death threats against politicians.

“We will not allow them to threaten our officials’ physical safety,” the statement reads.

As for Perry, he has a lengthy rap sheet going back to when he was a juvenile, according to Wichita County Sheriff records.

Perry faces up to five years in prison if convicted and given the maximum sentence.