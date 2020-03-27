Donald Trump May Lose In 2020 Because Of Coronavirus Says Expert Who Predicted Last 9 Presidential Elections

American University political historian Allan Lichtman said that he believes that the coronavirus may be the nail in the coffin for Donald Trump’s re-election prospects. Lichtman’s prediction matters because he has gained recognition for correctly predicting the last 9 presidential elections.

Lichtman bases his predictions on 13 elements, according to Raw Story. If 6 of those 13 elements are in place, an incumbent president is likely to lose – and that’s the case with Trump right now.

Prior to the coronavirus, 4 of the so-called keys were in place. These included the fact that the Republicans lost the House in 2018. Key 10 is related to foreign policy and the military, and Trump has had no large wins in those areas during his presidency. There have been numerous scandals plaguing the president, including the president’s interaction with Ukraine to allegedly hobble his political opponent’s campaign, which led to his impeachment. Finally, his approval rating is far too low to guarantee success.

Normally, Lichtman argues, a president needs to have charisma to get re-elected, but the 40 percent approval rate that has followed Trump for years indicates that he doesn’t have enough charisma to qualify.

“You can’t call a candidate stuck in that range… a charismatic candidate,” he said.

But now that the coronavirus has slammed the country, devastating stock markets, driving up unemployment, and killing hundreds of citizens, things are looking much worse for Trump.

“The current crisis, which is biological, governmental and societal, puts into jeopardy two additional keys,” Lichtman explained. “Key 5, the short-term economy — many economists are predicting that we’re going to slide into a recession, or may already be in a recession — and Key 8, the social unrest key. And it makes Key 10, foreign policy or military failure, even more shaky than before.”

Things are so bad that he says it doesn’t matter who Trump is running against – whether that’s Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden.

Still, Lichtman says that he isn’t ready to call things against Trump and the outcome of the coronavirus is key to determining who voters will select in November.

“I obviously haven’t made a final call yet, since we don’t know how this crisis will ultimately be resolved or not resolved in the upcoming months,” he said.

Lichtman isn’t the only expert who says that the coronavirus and the impact on the economy could destroy Trump’s ability to get re-elected. Kyle Kondik says that while the current situation most certainly hurts the president’s election prospects, it’s too soon to tell for sure.