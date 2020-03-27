Jessie James Decker Sizzles In A Hot Pink Bikini As She Shares Her ‘Quarantini’ Recipe

The reality star wowed as she made cocktails in her bikini.

Jessie James Decker wowed in a hot pink bikini in a new video shared to her Instagram account this week. The mom of three stunned in the colorful two-piece as she showed off all her hard work in the gym and shared her cocktail recipe to help her 3.2 million followers through their time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The reality star and country singer — who recently stunned fans in a peach swimsuit with a pair of white cowboy boots — revealed in the video that she was making a “yummy” drink. She called the alcoholic beverage the “quarantini” and revealed that fans could probably make it themselves with ingredients they probably already have at home while in lockdown.

The drink consisted of red wine, sparkling water, Pedialyte, sugar, and the juice of a lemon, which she then placed in the drink.

The beauty talked fans through how to make the cocktail as she gave step by step instructions while she stood at the table barefoot in her bold but feminine two-piece.

As for the beauty’s bikini look, the 31-year-old “Roots And Wings” singer proudly showed off her body confidence in her swimwear, which was made up of a bright pink top with a small cut-out in the center of the chest to show a little more skin.

The stylish look featured fuller cups and thicker straps that stretched over both of her shoulders for a square neck look.

As for the bottoms, Jessie opted for a matching look as she sported a pair of briefs in the exact same bright pink color. They sat below her bellybutton to flash plenty of her very flat middle and slim waist, including her impressive abs.

The singer also flashed her lean legs and all over tan while she rocked a straw sombrero-style hat on her head with her long hair tied up.

She accessorized the fun bikini look with a gold necklace around her neck as she stood on the deck while spending some time at home somewhere sunny.

In the caption, Jessie revealed that her husband, retired football player Eric Decker, enjoyed her quarantini batch so much that “he drank it all.”

“Omg I want to be quarantined with them,” one fan commented on the video.

“[Your] drink is almost as perfect as you! Thanks for the fun recipe! Yum!” another person said with an eye heart emoji.

“You’re the best, girl…” another person wrote with several heart emoji.

The video has been viewed more than 863,000 times and comes shortly after the star showed off her fit body in another swimwear look earlier this month.

That time, Jessie wowed in a plunging black swimsuit when she hit the beach for a photo shoot.