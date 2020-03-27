Natalie Roser Stuns In A Snakeskin-Print Top And Bright Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Blond bombshell Natalie Roser tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a stunning snap that showcased her curves to perfection. The picture appeared to be taken at home, and there was a large gray sectional couch visible in the background, as well as a framed mirror on the wall and a circular table.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Natalie’s curvaceous physique. The bombshell rocked a skimpy snakeskin-print top that had a straight neckline which dipped low on her chest, exposing a tempting amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps were the only things holding the top up, and it fit her toned physique like a glove. Natalie’s back wasn’t visible in the shot, but fans could see that the top appeared to have a lace-up detail on the back, as strings were dangling down behind her.

She picked up on the yellow tones within the snakeskin-print top and paired it with some skimpy bikini bottoms in a sunshine yellow hue. The bottoms sat low on her hips, and dipped even lower in the front, exposing plenty of her toned stomach. As with the top, the full back of the bottoms weren’t visible, but they appeared to be a cheeky or thong style that exposed at least part of Natalie’s pert derriere.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and hung loose in effortless beachy waves. She had a natural beauty look that included a pink lip gloss and just enough eye makeup to accentuate her gorgeous gaze. She flashed a huge smile in the photo as she showed off her curves.

A tube of yellow lotion that matched her ensemble was visible in her hand, and she referenced a product she enjoyed in the caption. Natalie’s fans absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post received over 15,900 likes within just 19 hours.

Many of her followers raced to the comments section to shower the bombshell with praise.

“Everything about you is incredibly beautiful,” one follower said.

“Stunning dear,” another fan added, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“How do you always always GLOW!!?!” one follower said, unable to handle Natalie’s captivating beauty.

“I love your outfit,” another added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie shared a series of snaps that were equally sexy, but had a much different vibe. For the shots, she was immersed in water, but instead of rocking a skimpy bikini she wore a full-coverage white dress. As the dress became wet, however, it clung to her toned curves and created a seductive effect.