Braunwyn Windham-Burke Isn’t Afraid Of The Vow Renewal Curse After Filming Ceremony For ‘RHOC’ Season 15

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean Burke renewed their vows earlier this year.

After renewing her vows with husband Sean Burke earlier this year as cameras rolled for the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn’t worried about any curse.

Braunwyn appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, Everything Iconic and acknowledged that vow renewals are “typically cursed” before teasing fans of what is to come from her and Sean.

“We wanted to do something fun and silly. It’s definitely not what people think it’s going to be.”

According to Braunwyn, when she and her husband renewed their vows on their 10-year anniversary, they wanted to do something that was very in line with who they are. They decided to focus on their life with seven children, which Braunwyn described as a complete “sh*t show.” She explained that the couple just rolls with things and because they had already renewed their vows before, there was no fear of any potential curse on their marriage.

“We renewed them 10 years ago, we’re still here.”

Because they have been married for so long and have so many kids together, Braunwyn joked that it simply wouldn’t make sense for the two of them to split up. A divorce would force the couple to parent their seven children separately, which would cause quite a challenge for the two of them.

“At this point we can’t get divorced. We have seven kids. If we had to share custody, that means we’d be stuck alone with them. That would be a nightmare.”

Braunwyn and her family joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in early 2019 for the series’ 14th season and recently began filming the show’s 15th season. Fans may be left waiting for that upcoming season as production on the new episodes was shut down earlier this month due to the ongoing coronavirus spread. The RHOC cast and crew are currently under the “shelter at home” order currently in place in the state of California.

Braunwyn opened up to Page Six about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County last December, weeks before she was officially asked to return to her full-time role.

“This has probably been the best year of my life and the most transformative for me as a woman and as a person. I would come back in a heartbeat.”

While the 42-year-old’s first season on RHOC was full of drama, Bruanwyn added that she left the show on “good terms” with all of her castmates.