Braunwyn Windham-Burke Isn’t Afraid Of The Vow Renewal Curse After Filming Ceremony For ‘RHOC’ Season 15

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean Burke renewed their vows earlier this year.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn’t worried about the vow renewal curse.

After renewing her vows with husband Sean Burke earlier this year as cameras rolled for the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, Everything Iconic, where she acknowledged that vow renewals are “typically cursed” before teasing fans of what is to come from her and Sean.

“We wanted to do something fun and silly. It’s definitely not what people think it’s going to be,” Braunwyn explained to Danny days ago.

According to Braunwyn, she and her husband renewed their vows on their 10-year anniversary and wanted to do something that was very in line with who they are, and the fact that their life with their seven children is a complete “sh*t show.” As she explained, she and her husband just roll with things and because they had already renewed their vows before, they weren’t afraid of any potential curse on their marriage.

“We renewed them 10 years ago, we’re still here,” she shared.

Because Braunwyn and Sean have been married for so long and have so many kids together, Braunwyn joked that it simply wouldn’t make sense for the two of them to split up. After all, if they did, they would be forced to parent their seven children separately, which would be quite challenging for the two of them.

“At this point we can’t get divorced. We have seven kids. If we had to share custody, that means we’d be stuck alone with them. That would be a nightmare,” Braunwyn laughed.

Braunwyn and her family joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in early 2019 for the series’ 14th season and recently began filming the show’s 15th season. However, as fans may have heard, production on the new episodes was shut down earlier this month due to the ongoing coronavirus spread and the “shelter at home” order currently in place in the state of California, where the entire cast of the show resides.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn opened up about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County to Page Six last December before she was officially asked to return to her full-time role.

“This has probably been the best year of my life and the most transformative for me as a woman and as a person. I would come back in a heartbeat,” she shared.