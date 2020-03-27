Kristen Bell To Host #KidsTogether Town Hall To Help Answer Children’s Coronavirus Questions

Nickelodeon has recruited actress Kristen Bell to host a town hall meeting aimed at helping parents discuss the coronavirus pandemic with their children. On Monday, March 30, the network will air a pre-recorded special called #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, which will see Bell lead a conversation with medical experts and other famous parents, reports E! News

Approaching COVID-19 from a kid’s perspective, the town hall will attempt to answer questions and concerns children may have during these uncertain times. Beyond the involved celebs and health professionals, the special will extend the conversation to every day people across the U.S. who will share their personal experiences and tips for navigating social distancing as a family.

Joining Bell, who shares two young daughters with husband Dax Shepard, will be other celebrity parents including Ciara and Russell Wilson, Alicia Keys, and comedians Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who were both introduced to the world via ’90s Nick sketch show, All That. Of course, all guests will be joining the #KidsTogether conversation remotely.

The special will air at 7:30pm EST on Monday on Nickelodeon and sister stations, NickToons and TeenNick. It will then become available on the network’s official YouTube channel, as well as Nick On Demand, the Nick App, Nickelodeon’s international stations and Nick Pluto TV on Tuesday, March 31.

The Nickelodeon Town Hall is an extension of a new #KidsTogether initiative launched by the cable channel to provide parents with resources to help their kids understand coronavirus-related restrictions and safety guidelines. Nickelodeon has created short-form videos featuring characters from favorites like SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, and Bubble Guppies to offer kid-friendly information on hand washing, social distancing, staying active at home and more.

Additionally, Attractions Magazine says, Nick has partnered with the National Head Start Association and First Book to make its preschool interactive learning platform, Noggin, available free for three months. NickJr will also air #KidsTogether content that is specifically directed at that age group.

This is not the first time Bell and Shepard have extended themselves to support other families since the coronavirus began affecting the United States. Last week, the couple decided to donate $150,000 to No Kid Hungry, an organization that helps fight child hunger. Their daughters — Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5 — added in all of the contents of their piggy banks, which brought the family’s donation to $150,007.96.

As most school districts across the country remain closed, No Kid Hungry is doing its part by supporting food pantries and grassroots organizations across the country working to make meals accessible to the millions of children who get most of their nutrition during school hours.