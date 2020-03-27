Curvy Bombshell Ana Cheri Shows Off Round Booty In Strappy, Fishnet Lingerie For Sultry Instagram Post

Ana Cheri turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram share. In a new photo on her account, the brunette bombshell rocked an all-black, strappy, fishnet lingerie look that left very little to the imagination and put her curvy booty on full display.

The photo showed Ana standing by a cream-colored, glass sliding door that appeared to lead to a balcony. Beside her, a white curtain could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day outside as light washed over the window and created an angelic glow around Ana. Meanwhile, her tan skin looked as radiant as ever as she showed off her tiny lingerie.

Ana’s look included a thick, black bra with a plunging neckline, though she was turned to the side in a way that hid her chest. Still, fans could see a bit of sideboob in the look. The bottom of the bra featured a thick, buckled strap that hugged her hourglass figure closely.

Ana paired the bra with an intricate, high-waisted bottom. Much of the fabric was sheer, black fishnet, so a bit of the model’s flat, toned tummy was visible. Another thick, black belt wrapped around her hips, while a fishnet thong hugged her pert derriere. In addition, the lingerie featured fishnet detailing on the sides of Ana’s thighs, as well as thick, black garter bands. Much of the babe’s round booty and legs were exposed.

Ana did not appear to be rocking any makeup with her look, but she did sport a bit of subtle glam. Her makeup included pink blush, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, thick lashes, and a natural pink lipstick. She wore her long, brown hair down in somewhat messy, straight strands.

Ana posed leaning into the curtain with one knee bent and her back arched in a way that further showed off her figure. She also stuck her booty out for the camera as she flashed a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 93,000 likes and just over 1,300 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wooooow you look beautiful,” one fan said.

“You look prettier every day,” another user added.

“An actual goddess,” a third follower wrote.

Ana always knows exactly how to drive her fans wild. In another post earlier this week, she rocked a black sports bra and unzipped Daisy Dukes as she hung out in the desert, which her followers loved.