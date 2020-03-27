Kelly Gale Teases Fans & Lifts Shirt To Flaunt Figure In Tiny Pink Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Friday when she shared a flirty snap that saw her looking smoking hot in tiny bikini.

The brunette bombshell did not indicate where she was or when the picture was taken, but she looked to be in a tropical paradise. She stood on a deck near an infinity pool that overlooked the ocean. A row of bushes with bright pink blooms sat near the edge of the pool. Part of a rock wall was also visible in the distance behind her. Clouds reflected the golden colors of the sky onto the water, which blended with the ocean on the horizon. Judging from the angle of the sun in the sky, it might have been sunrise or sunset. Kelly looked like she was about to remove the shirt and take a dip in the pool.

As picturesque as her surroundings were, Kelly was the focal point of the snapshot in her skimpy pink bikini bottoms, which sat low on her hips. The beauty wore a white t-shirt, which she lifted up to flaunt her taut abs, curvy hips and toned thighs. The outline of the bikini top was visible through the shirt, revealing the it had triangle-style cups.

Kelly let her natural beauty shine though, wearing little — if any — makeup. Her long, thick hair fell over one shoulder in a cascade of waves. The camera captured her as she looked at something off to the side with a pouty expression on her face. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, she told her followers that she had uploaded a 15-minute ab workout to her YouTube channel.

The replies left in the comments section were a combination of compliments from Kelly’s male admirers and comments from her female followers thanking her for the video.

“I did it and omg!! Burn burn thanks so much :),” one Instagram user wrote.

“Just did it! Was super efficient thanks!” another commenter said.

“Beautiful you are a example to follow!!!” a third fan told her.

“Your work out posts are the best!” concluded a fourth follower.

Kelly certainly has a body worthy of showing off. She seems to enjoy sharing some of her workouts online with her fans. The beauty also seems to like flaunting her figure in revealing bathing suit. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans when she shared a snap that showed her looking sensational a wet bikini.