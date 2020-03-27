Dannie Riel Bends Over In Black Lingerie & Thigh-High Socks

Yesterday, Dannie Riel showed off her trim figure on Instagram while clad in black lingerie and thigh-high socks. The model has been keeping her followers busy, sharing a few posts this past week with multiple photos in them. The latest addition shows the bombshell standing in a hotel room with minimal clothing.

In the first image in the series, the Asian born beauty posed near a black chair, putting one hand on the arm rest and the other on her leg. She showcased her slim figure in a tight and black lace one-piece that was snug on her body and hugged her waist tightly. A hint of her derriere was visible in the image and the beauty added a pair of matching thigh-high stockings and black heels.

Riel styled her long, highlighted locks with a number of big curls while dropping jaws in a dark application of makeup that included smoky eyeliner on the top and bottoms of her lids. The YouTuber added highlighter on the rounds of her cheeks as well as a glossy brown lipstick. Of course, she also included her usual thick mascara to bring out her full lashes.

The second photo in the set showed the model bending over against a wall and staring at the ground. The hottie wore the same outfit in that shot as well, showing off her tanned cleavage for the camera. The last image in the series showed the model sitting on the same chair that was pictured in photo number one, leaning her head back while her hair brushed across her face.

In the caption of the saucy update, Riel asked her fans which photo they liked the best and since it went live, it’s earned her a lot of attention. Fans have already clicked the “like” button over 30,000 times while adding over 580 comments. Some Instgrammers commented on the photo to let her know she looks stunning while others let her know what photo they like the best.

“Now listen all these pics are amazing,” one social media user raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“From a photographers perspective, 1 is the best bc your whole body is in frame and you’re properly centered,” a second follower added.

“All 3 u look amazing!!!!,” one more gushed along with a few red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the Asian beauty sizzled in another sexy set of images as she chowed down on an In-N-Out burger in a hotel room. That post attracted a ton of attention from her fans.