Farrah Abraham Clarifies Her Coronavirus Comments, Gives Advice For Quarantine

Farrah Abraham drew harsh criticism from online users when she said she “loved” coronavirus season. Now, the former Teen Mom OG star is clarifying her comments to Too Fab as well as talked about her quarantine plan.

The reality show star spoke to the outlet last week just before the stay at home order for Los Angeles was announced. She explained that she and her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, are used to staying at home and that was the reason for her criticized comments.

“A lot of moms who are like stay at home moms or just travel with their kids, we’re used to self-quarantine ourselves,” she explained.

Since the two are used to being at home often, Farrah admits that they are stocked up on plenty of things.

“I mean I stock up, I get everything, I’m like a supermom –and that’s how I roll,” Farrah exclaimed.

Of course, being stocked up on supplies is just half the battle. While Farrah and Sophia may be used to staying at home more often than most, there are still some things that Farrah admits she needs to get used to. Those things include wearing gloves and masks as well as running out of essentials such as toilet paper and cleaning wipes.

However, Farrah maintained a positive attitude amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m definitely used to being at home and being around my daughter 24/7… a lot of people have had a hard time juggling school and everything at home and working from home,” adding that she is staying “always positive” and saying, “Everyone can do this!”

As for what she and her daughter are doing to pass the time during the quarantine, she explained that she is working out at home due to her gym being shut down. She explained some exercises that can be done at home and encouraged people to encourage their kids in their exercise routines, noting that the quarantine is “hard on them” as well.

She also offered some advice to those stuck inside during the pandemic.

“Meditation, watch some shows that you love… stay balanced, it’s hard,” she explained.

Like many other people, Farrah is hoping that the coronavirus pandemic is over soon.

“Coronavirus season should only come once, and hopefully it’s gone soon,” she said.

Her comments over the coronavirus aren’t the only thing the former MTV reality show star has been criticized for. She has been criticized for plenty of things in the past including her parenting and outfit choices, though she typically fires back.