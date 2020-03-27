‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul Confirms Season Seven Will Include ‘New People,’ Teases Possible Exits

Times are changing in Charleston.

Patricia Altschul opened up about the Southern Charm season seven cast during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series days ago.

While speaking to the host about what is to come on Everything Iconic as she and her co-stars remain in quarantine in Charleston, South Carolina, Altschul discussed the cast changes that occurred between the sixth and seventh seasons of the Bravo reality series before teasing the upcoming drama of the new episodes.

“It’s going to be different than seasons past. There are going to be some new people,” Altschul confirmed.

During Southern Charm Season 6, which began airing in May and concluded in August of last year, Altschul was joined by Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Eliza Limehouse, Naomie Olindo, and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, who occurred in a recurring role.

Although filming on new seasons typically begins for the Southern Charm cast each fall, the addition of the unnamed new cast members allegedly led to a delay and it wasn’t confirmed that the new group was in production until February. Then, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, filming on Southern Charm and several other Bravo series, including The Real Housewives of Orange County, were halted.

After hearing that a number of new cast members had been added to the show for Season 7, Pellegrino noted his excitement before asking if anyone from the Season 6 cast had been fired or quit the series.

“Maybe,” Altschul replied.

Altschul went on to say that when it comes to the seventh season of Southern Charm, there is a “new look” to the series now that changes have been made to the cast and added that she’s a bit worried to see the drama of the new episodes play out.

“I’m afraid that there’s some dramatic things which I’m not happy about and I’ll leave it at that… it’ll probably be very good TV but uh, lets just say I’m going to keep Mr. Kale busy this season,” she teased.

During another part of the interview, as The Inquisitr reported days ago, Altschul admitted that her son, Sudler-Smith, doesn’t love appearing on Southern Charm, even though his fellow producers like to have him around, and said that he prefers to stay behind the cameras.

“He really doesn’t like to be on the show. He does it because they want him to be on the show. And they kind of like his snarkiness,” she explained.