Trump Administration Delays Ventilator Production To Haggle For Better Price, According to ‘NYT’

The Trump administration was poised to enter a deal with General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce 80,000 urgently needed ventilators, but now it appears that the deal has been postponed indefinitely because the $1 billion price tag is too high.

According to The New York Times, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said that it wanted more time to look at the cost of retooling the GM facility in Indiana and other costs associated with getting the joint venture up and running.

While the deal isn’t off the table entirely, the administration is reportedly looking at other proposals at this point, a delay that could reduce the number of machines that will be available in the short-term even if a new deal is reached in the coming days.

The project, known as Project V, has been ramping up in recent days as the two companies aim to produce ventilators to fill the projected need to deal with the number of people impacted by the novel coronavirus. on Sunday, Trump even appeared to suggest on social media that the deal had been concluded.

“Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema,” he wrote. “Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are?”

The companies are waiting on information on how many they should produce and who would be paid.

The news comes as Donald Trump has publicly questioned the need for thousands of ventilators in the country, shocking state leaders like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who say that they are in desperate need of more machines, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” he said. “You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

The Trump administration has taken heat for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for equipment like test kits, face masks, and ventilators have been a major focus of that criticism.

The Times reports that the efforts to obtain and manufacture the necessary supplies continue to be disorganized. Trump’s son in law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is leading the efforts with FEMA to obtain more ventilators, but some people in the government have expressed concerns about what to do if the U.S. ends up with a surplus of the machines.

Meanwhile, Congress is poised to pass a $2 trillion dollar stimulus package aimed at helping the economy during the coronavirus downturn.