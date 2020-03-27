Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In A Barely-There Bikini For A Sexy Throwback Snap

Yaslen Clemente’s sizzling Instagram updates always thrill her 1.7 million Instagram followers, but in her latest post, she surprised her followers with a smoking hot throwback. In the shot, Yaslen rocked a barely-there bikini that showcased her incredible physique to perfection.

Yaslen didn’t include a geotag to specify exactly where the photo was taken, but she appeared to be on a rocky beach. A small patch of sand was visible underneath her feet, and several large rocks were piled up in a formation behind her. Off in the distance, the stunning blue water stretched out to the horizon, with waves lapping at the shore.

Yaslen remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she showcased her fit physique. She rocked a skimpy bikini top that consisted of triangular cups that barely managed to cover her assets. The top had black straps and a nude-and-black printed fabric on the cups.

The fit beauty paired the top with matching bottoms in the same fabric. The bottoms likewise had black straps that she tied high over her hips, elongating her legs. The front of the bikini bottoms dipped scandalously low, showing off all of her toned stomach.

Her sculpted legs looked muscular in the shot, and Yaslen raised her arms above her head, tangling them in her blond locks for a seductive vibe. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, instead just allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

The stunner mentioned in the caption of the post that she was leaner in the throwback snap than she currently was, even though her fans love her physique in her more recent pictures just as much.

The post racked up over 57,200 likes within just 14 hours, as many of her followers raced to hit the like button. Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer even gave the stunning throwback snap a like. The post also received 583 comments.

“Gorgeous both ways,” one fan said in reference to her changed body.

“I like you thicker though. You look great either way,” another follower added.

“You are so strong,” one fan said, impressed by her muscular physique, and followed his comment with a flame emoji.

“Love this,” another fan added simply.

Yaslen loves to show off her fit physique in a wide variety of revealing ensembles, as her Instagram page demonstrates. Just a few days ago, on March 22, Yaslen thrilled her fans with an update that featured her rocking a skimpy nude bodysuit, as The Inquisitr reported. The bodysuit had a high neckline and scandalously high-cut sides, and showcased her curves to perfection.