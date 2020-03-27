Capcom Delays ‘Resident Evil Resistance’ Open Beta

Capcom is delaying its open beta for Resident Evil Resistance for the foreseeable future. The gaming company announced on Friday morning there appear to be some technical issues with the launch of the beta that was scheduled to being on Saturday, March 28.

Capcom announced the delay on its official website. Alex Aniel provided a short translation of the Japanese language post on Twitter. For those not familiar with Resident Evil Resistance, it is the multiplayer aspect of the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Remake.

There was a time when the mode was thought to be its own game and a brand new release from Capcom. There were plenty of fans of the series who were less than happy the game was coming. Then it was divulged it was part of the bigger, much-beloved game.

The open beta was scheduled to bring the latest long look at the multiplayer mode this weekend but that isn’t in the cards anymore. Capcom explained the beta has been delayed for both PS4 and Steam users.

“We are very sorry for those who are looking forward to it and for those who have been waiting for the resumption, but we will postpone the open beta test on PlayStation 4 to investigate the cause. Also, the open beta test on the Steam version, which was scheduled to start on March 28, will be postponed as well.”

Capcom went on to say it was investigating the cause for the delay of the Resident Evil Resistance open beta and will be adding more information when they find out what is causing the delay. That would seem to allude to the fact this doesn’t have anything to do with the coronavirus outbreak.

That might seem like a no-brainer for gaming fans but the Pandemic has caused quite a bit of uncertainty around the world. Gamers have been looking ahead to some kind of announcement of delays for ship dates on both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. So far, both companies have made it clear they don’t believe the coronavirus will delay either shipment.

The issues with the open beta, just a week ahead of the release of the full game should certainly concern people who have also been afraid of a delay in the ship date for Resident Evil 3 Remake. Capcom recently announced the company does believe there could be a problem with shipping physical copies.

As of now, the firm didn’t believe anything would disrupt digital purchases. The delay of the Resident Evil Resistance beta could in fact portend a problem on the digital version as well, though at the moment Capcom isn’t announcing anything on that end.