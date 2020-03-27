Tove Lo Poses With Collaborator Dua Lipa In Crop Top & Sheer Netted Garment: ‘I’m So In Awe Of You’

Swedish singer Tove Lo shared a throwback photo of herself with Dua Lipa and fans are in love with the duo.

The “Habits (Stay High)” chart-topper kept it casual in a blue crop top with long sleeves. Underneath, she put on a sheer netted black garment that went around her neck. Tove paired the ensemble with loose-fitted red joggers which had a white patch of a person riding a horse on the right side of them. She pulled her blond hair up in a bun and appeared to be makeup-free.

Dua, who posed next to her on her right, opted for a stripey multicolored jumper with long sleeves. The “Hotter Than Hell” chart-topper stunned with dark jeans and sported her short dark bob down. Dua applied a coat of nail polish and also boasted her natural beauty with a minimal makeup look.

The duo posed in front of a wall with pink wallpaper. Dua wrapped her arm around Tove’s shoulder who held onto her wrist. Dua raised her other arm in the air which helped display her toned stomach as her jumper was also raised.

The pair of them looked directly at the camera lens and have clearly bonded during their time together.

For her caption, Tove let her fans know that Dua’s long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia, was out for the world to hear.

The “Sweetalk my Heart” songstress expressed that she is proud to be a small part of Dua’s “masterpiece” and that she’s in awe of her.

Tove referred to Dua as a queen and described her album as “absolutely magical” and “filled with so much gold and emotion.” She congratulated everyone involved in the project and told fans to listen to the album on repeat, especially “Cool,” the track she worked on.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 59,000 likes and over 660 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“You guys KILLED it,” one user wrote.

“‘COOL’ IS MY FAVORITE!!! I LOVE IT SO MUCH,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“‘COOL’ IS AMAZING!! I LOVE IT & ITS DEFINITELY MY FAVORITE,” remarked a third fan, adding number love heart emoji.

“Literally the best song on the album. TWO QUEENS,” a fourth admirer commented.

Dua trended worldwide on Twitter after the release of Future Nostalgia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, listeners took to the social media platform to express their opinions on the album, which were very positive.