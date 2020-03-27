Coronavirus Did Not Originate In A Lab, Was Not An Engineered Bio-Weapon, Didn’t Come From Wuhan Fish Market

'There’s a lot of speculation and conspiracy theories that went to a pretty high level,' says a scientist.

The novel coronavirus that is currently causing a worldwide pandemic was not artificially engineered in a laboratory, nor did it originate in a Wuhan, China fish market, according to a new scientific study. As ABC News reports, these findings put to rest a couple of misconceptions about the origin of the deadly pandemic.

An analysis of the genetic makeup of the novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2 as it’s officially known, was published this week in the scientific journal Nature Medicine. In the study, the researchers concluded that there is no evidence that the pathogen was created from whole cloth, or artificially manipulated into its current form.

Specifically, the researchers concluded that the virus doesn’t share any “previously used virus backbone.” Likely, it arose from a recombination of viruses normally found in bats and in pangolins, a relative of the anteater.

That puts to rest a conspiracy, that has gained traction in recent weeks, that the virus was engineered in a laboratory, and possibly released on the world by interests hostile to the United States, such as North Korea.

The notion that the novel coronavirus is an engineered bio-weapon has gained the attention of some powerful individuals of late. For example, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. recently suggested that North Korea was responsible for the virus.

On Fox & Friends, Jerry Falwell Jr claims people are "overreacting" to coronavirus, the national response is "their next attempt to get Trump," and the virus itself is a North Korean bioweapon. pic.twitter.com/2JPuNBW7C3 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 13, 2020

Dr. Robert Garry, a professor at the Tulane University School of Medicine and one of the authors of the study, didn’t name any names, but did concede that more than one powerful individual has drawn the wrong conclusion about the virus’ supposed artificial origins.

“There’s a lot of speculation and conspiracy theories that went to a pretty high level,” Garry said.

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, reviewed the study and agreed that it demonstrates pretty clearly that the virus wasn’t engineered in a lab.

“This study leaves little room to refute a natural origin for COVID-19,” Collins said.

Another misconception about the virus is that it originated in a Wuhan, China fish market. Garry says that the research doesn’t support that conclusion.

“Our analyses, and others too, point to an earlier origin than that. There were definitely cases there, but that wasn’t the origin of the virus,” Garry said.

As of this writing, COVID-19, the respiratory illness that derives from the novel coronavirus, has claimed over 25,000 lives worldwide, according to Worldometers. In the United States, which has now become the epicenter of the virus, the disease has claimed just over 1,100 lives, out of 86,000 known cases.