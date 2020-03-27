Hilde Osland Flashes Her Killer Curves In Red Underwear In Flirty New Selfie

Norwegian smokeshow Hilde Osland headed into the weekend with a flirty Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring all over her feed. The blond bombshell stripped down to her underwear to pose for a mirror selfie, tantalizing followers with her killer curves.

The steamy upload showed Hilde admiring herself in a floor-length mirror as she put her incredible body on display for the benefit of her fans. The stunner was standing in front of her unmade bed and was staring at her phone, studying her sultry pose to make sure she captured a flawless shot. She cocked a hip to the side and put one leg in front of the other, flaunting her toned thighs and chiseled lower body. Her hourglass curves were perfectly showcased, as was her tiny waist and sculpted midriff.

Hilde was wearing an outrageously low-cut sports bra that treated fans to an eyeful of cleavage. The sexy item had thin spaghetti straps and triangle cups that flattered her perky chest. The bra was a bold red color that beautifully complemented her fair skin and golden tresses. Hilde coupled the garment with matching bottoms, which were just as revealing and boasted a high-cut design that completely bared her hips.

In her caption, Hilde credited popular online retailer, Lounge Underwear, for the eye-catching set, adding a red heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire. Both pieces sported a white, contrast hem and had a wide elastic waistband inscribed with the brand’s logo in large black font.

The gorgeous model added plenty of bling to the skin-baring ensemble, rocking chunky hoop earrings and a delicate bracelet in addition to her usual layered necklace. She further accessorized with a chic white manicure, fanning her fingers over her cyan phone case to show off her nails.

The 32-year-old hottie opted for a face full of makeup in the shot, highlighting her beautiful features with pink eyeshadow and a matching blush. She wore dark eyeliner and mascara to bring out her blue eyes, completing her glam with nude lipstick. The sizzling blonde posed with her hand coquettishly brushing against her cheek. Her hair looked tousled and was swept to the side, falling over her shoulder.

The photo also gave fans a glimpse of the bright, blue sky, as seen through a paneled corner window above her bed. Fluffy, white clouds covered the serene patch of sky, perfectly mirroring the white crumpled sheets on her bed.

As expected, the selfie stirred a lot of excitement among Hilde’s fans, racking up more than 14,600 likes in just eight minutes of going live. In the space of one hour, her post amassed 61,600 likes and 1,100-plus comments as followers couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty.

“Love this set so much!!! Suits you so good,” read one message, followed by a heart emoji.

“What kind of foundation do you use? Your skin is flawless,” wrote a second Instagrammer, adding a bawling emoji and a heart emoji.

“Good god almighty your [sic] gorgeous,” penned a third person.

“Wow… You are a work of art,” raved a fourth fan, leaving a bikini emoji and four artist palette emoji.