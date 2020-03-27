Anthony Fauci Says Donald Trump’s Target To Open Country By Easter Is ‘Aspirational’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading immunologist and member of Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, says that the president’s goal of re-opening the country by Easter is an aspirational way to give Americans hope, according to HuffPost.

Trump has said that he would like to see the economy back up and ready to go by Easter, a suggestion that had some experts and voters concerned given that U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in the U.S.

“I’d love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” Trump said. “We’ll give it some more time if we need a little more time, but we need to open this country up. We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought.”

Fauci, who has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, said that while he doesn’t think that date will necessarily be the right time to re-open the economy. But, he added, he believes that Trump’s stated goal is a way to give Americans hope during a difficult time.

“I think what the president was trying to do, he was making an aspirational projection to give people some hope,” Fauci “When you have a situation when the cases today compared to tomorrow is increased dramatically and then the next day is increased dramatically, that’s no time to pull back.”

He added that instead of pulling back, that was the time to intensify efforts to mitigate the virus’ spread.

Meanwhile, many state leaders have urged people to continue to remain home and practice social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.

Fauci has said that despite some leaders in both Washington and in individual states who have tried to put a timeline on the quarantine efforts, the virus dictates when people will be able to return to their lives.

He explained to CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump is listening to him and other experts when they say that the country might not be ready to jump back into business by mid-April.

Q: Is there data suggesting warm weather will slow down coronavirus? Dr. Anthony Fauci: "We are hoping … that we will see that impact of warmer weather on bringing the infection rate down. But you can't guarantee it because this is a brand-new virus." #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/m7LqKdaoiz — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2020

He also added that a vaccine is essential in destroying the virus because it could otherwise end up becoming a cyclical disease like the flu. When asked by a concerned citizen if the virus would fade in the heat of summer like the common flu, he said that it’s possible it might, but it’s too early to tell.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Trump has said that he has learned a good deal from the doctor about diseases.