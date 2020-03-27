Rep. Thomas Massie: Who Is The Republican Congressman From Kentucky?

The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that passed the Senate on Thursday could run into an unexpected roadblock when it undergoes a Huse vote on Friday. Thomas Massie, the Republican house representative from Kentucky, will be voting no on the bill out of concerns for the national debt. Massie explained his reasoning, per Cincinnatti’s Local 12.

“You can take $2 trillion out of the economy by telling everybody not to go to work, but when you try to put it back in to make up for it — Guess what? You can prop up the banks and Wall Street, but if the farmers aren’t growing food and the manufacturers aren’t making insulin and people aren’t fixing cars or making new ones, you can’t print food, you can’t print insulin at the Federal Reserve or the Treasury. We have to get our economy going,”

Massie also has issued with the use of a “voice vote” to determine whether the package passes. A voice vote would consist of supporters of the stimulus shouting “yea” and those against shouting “nay,” with the loudest response in the room determining whether the bill passes. A “nay” vote by Massie in the Democrat-controlled House could delay the vote by several days.

Massie’s decision riled many on Capitol Hill who have accused the Kentucky congressman of “going rogue,” per Fox News. Senior Republican sources told Fox News that all types of arm-twisting have been attempted on Massie by Republicans, but it doesn’t appear to have worked. Efforts have been made to bring more Republican House members to Washington from their home districts in case Massie were to demand that a quorum of 216 representatives be present.

Among Republicans unhappy with Massie’s decision to potentially sidetrack the stimulus bill is President Donald Trump, who addressed the situation in a tweet on Friday morning.

“By empowering the Radical Left Democrats, do nothing Kentucky politician @RepThomasMassie is making their War on the 2nd Amendment more and more difficult to win (But don’t worry, we will win anyway!). He is a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky!”

Thomas Massie is a Tea Party Republican

While Massie’s decision is unpopular on Capitol Hill, it is by no means inconsistent with his history in politics. Massie found success through his tech company SensAble Devices Inc., which he helped create while he was a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, per Xconomy. After leaving the company Massie returned with his wife Rhonda to his hometown of Vanceburg, Kentucky, where they lived on an off-the-grid farm where he focused on his other interests. Among those were gun rights and individual liberty, two popular issues for the growing Tea Party movement.

His first foray into electoral politics was his campaign for the office of Judge Executive in Kentucky’s Lewis County in 2010. Massie also campaigned for Rand Paul’s senatorial campaign, working closely with Tea Party groups in the state as Paul secured victory.

Massie announced he was running for a seat in Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District after the retirement of Congressman Geoff Davis. Massie received endorsements from Paul as well as his father Texas congressman Ron Paul. In a campaign that saw Massie proudly touted his Tea Party credentials and won by a wide margin