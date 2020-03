Rep. Thomas Massie: Who Is The Republican Congressman From Kentucky?

The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that passed the Senate on Thursday could run into an unexpected roadblock when it undergoes a Huse vote on Friday. Thomas Massie, the Republican house representative from Kentucky, will be voting no on the bill out of concerns for the national debt. Massie explained his reasoning, per Cincinnatti’s Local 12.

“You can take $2 trillion out of the economy by telling everybody not to go to work, but when you try to put it back in to make up for it — Guess what? You can prop up the banks and Wall Street, but if the farmers aren’t growing food and the manufacturers aren’t making insulin and people aren’t fixing cars or making new ones, you can’t print food, you can’t print insulin at the Federal Reserve or the Treasury. We have to get our economy going,”

Massie also has issued with the use of a “voice vote” to determine whether the package passes. A voice vote would consist of supporters of the stimulus shouting “yea” and those against shouting “nay,” with the loudest response in the room determining whether the bill passes. A “nay” vote by Massie in the Democrat-controlled House could delay the vote by several days.

Massie’s decision riled many on Capitol Hill who have accused the Kentucky congressman of “going rogue,” per Fox News.