Kindly Myers Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A White Crochet Bikini

Kindly Myers is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The American model took to her account on the social media platform on Friday to stun her 1.9 million followers with another swimsuit-clad snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The image was taken outside and saw Kindly sitting on her knees on top of a striped lounge chair. She stretched one arm across the wooden table in front of her while running her other hand through her messy blond tresses and turned her head toward the camera to stare it down with a sultry gaze.

A slew of tall palm trees, beach chairs, and sand in the background of the photo indicated that the “professional smokeshow” may have been on the beach. She picked out a minuscule white bikini to wear for her time by the water — a choice that certainly seemed to get the stamp of approval from her fans.

Kindly sizzled in a sexy crochet two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The set included a halter-style top with string straps that wrapped once around her neck and again around her ribcage, highlighting her slender frame. Its impossibly tiny, textured cups appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, as an ample amount of sideboob was left very much on display.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of matching string bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The scandalous piece boasted a scandalous thong style that exposed her perky booty in its entirety, while its high-cut design gave her audience a good look at her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on Kindly’s hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

The social media sensation did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely-there look, ensuring that all eyes were on her curvaceous physique. Her platinum tresses were flipped to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder, and she was done up with a full face of makeup that included a nude lipstick, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans wasted no time in flooding the steamy new addition to Kindly’s Instagram page with likes and comments. The post has been double-tapped over 5,700 times within its first hour of going live and has racked up more than 100 comments — many with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Sweetie you are looking magical,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Kindly a “goddess.”

“Omg you are so unbelievably hot and sexy. Amazing body, sexy legs, gorgeous eyes,” gushed a third admirer.

“This pic should have a million likes,” a fourth follower remarked.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Kindly’s Instagram feed to get another look at her incredible bikini body. Earlier this week, the model tantalized her audience again by flaunting her killer curves in an itty-bitty camouflage two-piece. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 20,000 likes.