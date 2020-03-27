Cam Newton Reportedly Takes Shot At Carolina Panthers

The Cam Newton – Carolina Panthers divorce is reportedly getting a bit uglier. The now free agent quarterback shared a number of pictures and videos on his Instagram page earlier this week and one, in particular, is drawing quite a bit of attention.

Cody Benjamin of CBSSports is reporting one of the videos caught Newton talking about how he was treated. In particular, he can be heard declaring, ‘they gave up on me.” The implication being taken is that he is talking about the Panthers.

This is hardly the first time Newton has taken a shot at the Panthers this offseason. The team announced they were going to allow the quarterback to look for a trade. Many thought the front office termed the announcement as though it was a mutual decision after long discussions.

Not long after the announcement, the signal-caller made it clear it was not a mutual decision at all. He was quite angry the team made their separation public. It appears he had a point as the Panthers were not able to find a trade partner. They then gave him his outright release.

One of the reasons insiders has said he didn’t get much attention is because teams are concerned he’s still hurt. In order to fend off those rumors, he’s gone and gotten a physical to show he’s 100 percent healthy. If that’s true, it does raise the question as to why Carolina was so desperate to get rid of their long-time star.

Benjamin points out Newton has plenty of incentive to return to form for 2020. The problem for the former NFL MVP is the market is still quite unclear. The Los Angeles Chargers have been mentioned most often as one team that could eventually come calling.

At the moment, their starting quarterback is Tyrod Taylor but their moves this offseason have many analysts believe they are looking to compete in 2020. Those same analysts don’t believe Taylor gets that job done.

Newton could go into Los Angeles and compete with Taylor and eventually win the job. The flipside, of course, is the Chargers haven’t been tied to any official offers to Cam yet.

MSN reports there is one surprise team near the top of the list when a recent group of odds for the most likely team to land Newton was released. The Denver Broncos are currently considered among the favorites. That comes as a bit of a surprise since Denver has publicly committed to Drew Lock as their QB1.

Whoever does end up with Cam Newton is likely to get a field-general looking to prove the Carolina Panthers did indeed “give up” on him.