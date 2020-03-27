Kelly Clarkson Drinks Bailey’s In The Bathtub During Quarantine

The Kelly Clarkson Show uploaded a new video of its star, Kelly Clarkson, hiding out from her children in the bathroom and enjoying a drink of Bailey’s Irish Cream while lounging, fully clothed, in her bathtub.

The clip was taken at the Montana home she and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, share and where the couple and their children have remained since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States.

She wore a comfy patterned sweater in black and tan in the image. The singer paired her top with black pants, no makeup, fuzzy socks that didn’t match her outfit, and a messy topknot as she enjoyed an adult beverage in solitude.

The video began with Kelly’s husband pushing open the front door of the cabin, looking for his wife and finding her lying in the white, oversized bathtub. He asked her what she was doing.

“Baby I just want to drink by myself,” she told him.

“For Thirsty Thursday I am drinking Bailey’s,” she continued. “This is my momma’s favorite drink.”

Kelly then gave her fans an inside look at her life with her family as they remain in social isolation. She revealed that River has been given horseback riding lessons by her daddy, which, Kelly quipped, is another reason she was enjoying a drink.

The Voice coach also said “cheers” to teachers and reiterated her prior statements as to why she believes educators should be paid more now that most parents are homeschooling their children. Kelly sounded like every other mom who has children home during the pandemic who are bored and don’t want to do classwork.

Kelly has posted several videos from this same room this week, In previous videos, she serenaded fans with songs by Kenny Rogers and Mariah Carey. She dressed down for those clips, wearing casual clothes and no makeup, differentiating between the videos by using the hashtags “browntowel” and “darkerbrowntowel.”

“I love how down to earth you are! Enjoy your time with them and thanks for keeping us entertained!” one follower wrote.

“You are amazing! Thanks so much for this reality check! You’re the best!” a second fan remarked of the 11-minute video.

“You are so fun! I’m with ya on the alone time and Baileys!” quipped a third social media user, who agrees that all moms should be able to have some moments alone during this challenging time in the world.

Kelly’s most recent video has proven popular with her fans, earning the singer over 21,000 likes in less than 24 hours of being posted.