‘Irreplaceable’ James Bond Gun Collection Stolen During A Burglary In North London

Taken during a raid at a house in Enfield, the collection of prop guns is estimated to be worth more than $120,000.

Three thieves broke into a private home in Enfield, North London on Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. where they stole five deactivated guns that several James Bond actors used as props in the movies, The Guardian reported. Among other weapons that were taken, some of the 007 guns included ones used by Roger Moore. The Metropolitan Police was said to have described the collection as “irreplaceable,” according to BBC.

Detectives are appealing for information after five deactivated guns used in James Bond movies were stolen from a residential address in Enfield. The deactivated firearms are believed to be worth more than £100,000.https://t.co/UQTesSRXS7 pic.twitter.com/82I3G1kw4J — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 27, 2020

A Bretta Cheetah pistol and a Bretta Tomcat pistol used in “Die Another Day” as well as the famous Walther PPK handgun used in “A View To A Kill” were among those taken. Another notable gun missing is a Wesson.44 Magnum handgun that was used in “Live And Let Die.” Detective Inspector Paul Ridley explained that the guns are bespoke to individual James Bond movies and that the highly recognizable guns will be evident if offered to anyone for sale.

By the time police officers arrived at the scene, the three intruders had escaped in a silver vehicle. It is suspected that the individuals forced their way in from the back of the house where they absconded with the guns that have an estimated worth £100,000 or more than $122,000.

“The Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome. It has a six-and-a-half inch barrel and wood grips. The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill,” said Ridley according to BBC.

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone with information to come forward–including those who may have been offered the guns for sale. The homeowner and movie memorabilia collector is understandably very upset and hopes to be reunited with the incredibly valuable collection.

Though other weapons were reported stolen from the event, at least part of the James Bond prop gun collection includes deactivated guns. This means that the firearms have been disabled and converted to prevent the weapon from discharging any kind of shot–including bullets and missiles. When firearms are deactivated, it is a relatively permanent change that can only be reversed with special tools and skills. Weapons that are deactivated typically have a proof mark and are given a deactivation certificate. As of November 2019, anyone who wishes to transfer a deactivated firearm to another individual must register the transaction with the United Kingdom Home Office. Additionally, both parties participating in the transaction must also participate in the registration.