Sommer Ray Looks Like A Bombshell In Oversized Care Bear Sweatshirt & Yoga Pants At Cupcake ATM

Sommer Ray looked flawless in an oversized Care Bear sweatshirt and yoga pants for a late-night trip to the cupcake ATM. In the latest addition to her Instagram feed, the 23-year-old switched things up a bit by ditching her bikini and athletic wear and opting to slip into something a little more cozy and cute.

In the brand-new update, the model included a few photos and videos of an outing with a friend to the cupcake ATM at the world-famous Sprinkles. In the first image in the series, Ray stood in front of the bubble gum pink ATM with a huge smile on her face. She posed front and center, gazing off to the side.

The Colorado native wore her long, highlighted locks waved as they all fell down on one side of her shoulder. She sported a striking application of makeup that included purple eye shadow, blush, and highlighter as well as a clear gloss on her lips.

The third photo in the series gave the best view of her casual outfit, which included an oversized black sweatshirt with three Care Bears on it. In big, bold white letters, it read “All the Feels” and both sleeves had a checkered pattern on them. The hottie added a pair of yoga pants to the look along with a pair of mismatched socks — one purple and one blue that appeared to match the Care Bears on her sweatshirt. She completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

In the caption of the post, she mentioned that she was happy until her cupcake dreams were crushed. The two videos at the end showed Ray trying to get her cupcake to be dispensed but sadly, it was not working. The update has only been live on her page overnight, but it’s earned plenty of attention with over 422,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments. Most fans commented on the post to gush over her beauty while many others said they were sad that she didn’t get her cupcake.

“Girl you are so beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“I am so sorry Sommer! I’ll bake you some cupcakes. I promise,” a second fan offered.

“You’re so beautiful it’s not fair,” one more added in addition to a few flame emoji.

