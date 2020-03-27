Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Mesh, Sheer Bodysuit In Sultry Mirror Selfie In Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian made quite the memorable appearance on the official Instagram page of her lifestyle brand, Poosh, on Thursday evening. In a new photo on Poosh’s feed, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie as she rocked a completely see-through, mesh, black bodysuit that left showed off some major skin.

The photo showed Kourtney standing in front of a vanity mirror covered in light bulbs. On the vanity, clusters of makeup, brushes, and more could be seen, as well as a few photos of makeup looks hanging up in the corner. The dressing room itself appeared to be somewhat dark, but a window in the corner of the shot showed a beautiful sunny day overlooking a cluster of green trees. The sunlight reflected off an item on the vanity, causing Kourtney’s tan skin to glow.

Kourtney’s bodysuit included a demi-cut bra top with black fabric over the breasts and sheer mesh on the straps. The one-piece’s plunging neckline did little to cover the reality star’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a small cut-out between the bra and the lower half of the bodysuit showed off even more skin.

The mesh fabric came up just under Kourtney’s bust, putting her flat, toned tummy on show. The thick, black waistband hugged her hourglass figure closely. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s long, lean legs were on show.

Kourtney did not wear any accessories with her skimpy outfit, but she did appear to be wearing a full face of glam. Her makeup included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeshadow, and a nude color on her full lips. She wore her long, dark hair styled in fluffy waves with a lift at the top of her head.

Kourtney held her black cell phone in one hand as she ran the other hand through her hair. She cocked one hip to the side in a way that further accentuated her figure and pursed her lips for the camera.

Poosh’s post garnered more than 38,000 likes and just over 230 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Kourtney’s fans. Many users left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Oh wow,” commented Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, with heart-eye emoji.

“The most interesting to look at. DEFINITELY!!” another user added.

“Wow, you look incredible,” a third follower wrote.

Kourtney doesn’t always show up in Poosh’s photos, but when she does, she leaves her fans stunned. Earlier this month, she appeared on the account while wearing an all-leather lingerie look.