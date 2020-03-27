Bethany Lily April Teases Fans In Cleavage-Filled Selfie: ‘Staying At Home Wearing Lace’

Bethany Lily April teased her fans with a cleavage filled Instagram selfie that brought almost all 2.4 million of them to their knees. The model’s new stay-at-home routine during this time of quarantine is just as hot as her feed was prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and luckily for her fans, April continues to add incredibly hot content to her page.

The latest addition to her feed was nothing short of stunning with the model appearing front and center as she snapped a selfie. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that she was at home and she appeared to be in her bedroom with a gorgeous crystal chandelier on the ceiling behind her. The blond cutie held the camera at a low angle as she gazed into the lens with a slight pout on her lips.

Not a lot was left to the imagination in a revealing lace top that plunged deep down into her chest, offering generous views of ample cleavage. The British model wore her silky blond tresses down and at her back while also including an exquisite application of makeup, adding shimmery pink powder to the corners of her eyelids. The model also elongated her lashes with a dark mascara while she sculpted her face with highlighter and blush. She completed the look with a light gloss on her full lips.

In the caption, the 23-year-old told fans that she was wearing lace as part of her stay at home outfit, asking them what they were wearing as part of theirs. The post has only been live on the Taurus’ account for a matter of hours but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 108,000 likes as well as an impressive 2,700 comments. Some social media users let April know what they were wearing at home while the overwhelming majority raved over her beauty.

“Thanks for blessing the timeline Bethany,” one of her follower wrote with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“You are beautiful l Love you so much,”a second fan commented on the post.

“Wow you look absolutely incredible Beth! I wish I could stay home with you,” another added.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr shared that April rocked another jaw-dropping look, that time in a black peek-a-boo top that once again flaunted her large chest for the camera. The sultry outfit had cutouts and mesh running throughout and the hottie tucked the bottom into a pair of black pants. Not surprisingly, that photo was also snapped in the comfort of her own home.