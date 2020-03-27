WWE Rumors: Multiple Wrestlers Reportedly Pulled Out Of ‘WrestleMania’ Tapings Due To Illness

Ahead of WWE‘s decision to tape WrestleMania 36 at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in advance of its April 4 and April 5 airdates, a number of wrestlers were reportedly taken off the show due to illness, thus resulting in a card that may look significantly different from the one being advertised for the event.

Citing a report from the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, WrestlingNews.co wrote that “multiple” people were pulled from WrestleMania 36, which was reportedly taped on Wednesday and Thursday in accordance with Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings’ stay-at-home order that was to take effect on Thursday night. As these unnamed individuals were supposedly scheduled to compete at the event when they reported feeling ill, that resulted in them getting immediately removed from the card. The names of the sick wrestlers, however, were also kept confidential because of how “very few people” are aware of the situation.

Further detailing the symptoms reportedly experienced by the wrestlers, WrestlingNews.co wrote that some of them actually said they felt sick, while others had fevers above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and were not experiencing any other notable symptoms. Such a temperature, as pointed out, would prevent them from entering the Performance Center, as part of WWE’s plan to minimize the chances of exposing its talents to the novel coronavirus.

Breaking: Roman Reigns, who has had leukemia and is immunocompromised, will not compete at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg due to coronavirus concerns, per @ryansatin pic.twitter.com/quev57mmr4 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 27, 2020

So far, there have been three wrestlers who were separately removed from the WrestleMania 36 card, starting with Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke, who are on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, as noted by Forbes. On Thursday, reports suggested that Roman Reigns would also be missing the “Show of Shows,” as his immune system had been compromised by his battle with leukemia, which took him out of action for several months starting in October 2018.

In addition, Daniel Bryan hasn’t been mentioned among the competitors pulled from WrestleMania, but he recently revealed that he is planning to go on self-quarantine after the Performance Center tapings, in order to ensure the health of his pregnant wife, former WWE superstar Brie Bella.

Although WWE will be airing WrestleMania 36 next weekend despite the numerous hitches and challenges it has encountered, Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa opined that the show has “[continued] to fall apart” due to the increasing number of unavailable superstars. Furthermore, a few new bouts were recently announced with little to no advance build, including a Raw Tag Team Championship Match between reigning champs The Street Profits and challengers Andrade and Angel Garza, as well as a singles match between Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley.