Britney Spears Screams In Hilarious Scare Video

Britney let out a massive screech in the hilarious clip.

Britney Spears let out a terrified scream in a hilarious new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The singer shared the clip with her 23.7 million followers on March 26 which showed her screaming after someone snuck up behind her and scared her while she took in the views during a hike.

The short video showed the beauty sitting on a wooden bench on the side of a mountain. The seat faced out towards a stunning view of a valley that was covered in foliage. Britney minded her business on the bench as she looked out, while the person filming got closer and closer before eventually standing right behind her.

The mom of two then turned her head from side to side as she looked at the picturesque view before she saw the person filming out the corner of her eye, which gave her a pretty serious freight.

The “Toxic” singer let out a huge scream as the camera cut off.

Britney didn’t confirm who pranked her in the caption, though Hollywood Life reported the person doing the scare was her boyfriend of around four years, model Sam Asghari. He commented on the photo with several crying laughing emoji, which has received more than 2,200 likes.

Britney — who was also forced to issue a clarification this week after she initially claimed on Instagram that she’d run a 100-meter dash faster than Olympian Usain Bolt — also didn’t confirm where the video was taken, though it appeared to be filmed as she enjoyed a hike on a trail somewhere in the Los Angeles mountains.

The star kept things casual in the clip as she had her long blond hair tied up into a ponytail and sported her outdoor athleisure gear. Britney wore what appeared to be a pair of light gray sweatpants with a navy sweatshirt.

In the caption, Britney explained that the video was taken prior to the stay-at-home order placed on California residents due to the coronavirus outbreak. She also said that she decided to post it now to give her followers something to smile about during such a difficult time.

“What we need more now than ever is laughter,” the mom of two explained in part.

And it seems as though the pop star most definitely lifted her fans spirits with the video, as many flocked to the comments section to share how it cheered them up.

“You’re really getting us through this Britney,” one person commented.

“Haha love this,” another wrote alongside three crying laughing emoji.

“This just brings me joy! I really love that you are sharing with us your routine and thoughts, is amazing!!!” a third comment read.