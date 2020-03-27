‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Poses For Sultry Photo As Dog Licks Her Wine Glass

The Netflix star's new pose prompts fans to remind her not to be like her co-star Jessica Batten.

Love is Blind star Giannina Gibelli posed for a new photo with a dog and a wine glass, but she wasn’t taking a page from her co-star Jessica Batten’s playbook.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, Giannina, one of the most popular stars from the Netflix dating experiment, is seen sitting on a couch with a friend’s dog on her lap and a wine glass in her hand.

The blonde beauty is wearing a low-scoop brown top and jeweled clips in her hair as she calls her “patience” with a vintage phone, while Elsie, an adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, is licking the stem of the wine glass.

In comments to the post, many fans reacted to Giannina’s gorgeous looks, but others zeroed in on the wine glass and its proximity to the sweet puppy’s face.

“I guess it’s not just Jessica’s dog that loves wine,” one follower wrote.

“Do not give that dog wine like Jessica,” another added.

“As much as the dog may love wine, don’t give it any,” a third fan wrote to Giannina.

Of course, in Giannina’s photo, the dog’s face is nowhere near the goblet part of the wine glass, so there’s no danger of the pup drinking any of the white blend that the Love Is Blind star is sipping. But the photo does bring to mind one of the most controversial moments on the first season of binge-worthy reality TV dating show, which debuted last month on Netflix.

Love is Blind fans may recall that in a memorable scene on the show, series star Jessica Batten and her then-fiance Mark Cuevas were seen drinking red wine as they discussed their 10-yar age difference. During the chat, Jessica tipped her glass to allow her dog to take a sip of the wine. Jessica then continued to drink from the same glass as she said of her dog, “She loves wine.”

In a later interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jessica said she had never given her dog wine before and was just nervous during the conversation with Mark.

“I definitely have never done that before,” the Love is Blind star said. “I won’t do that again. I think I was just really uncomfortable. I don’t even remember doing it.”

Jessica received a ton of backlash on social media for her irresponsible on-camera move, but Giannina’s dog photo isn’t the same as she keeps the wine far enough away from the precious pup on her lap.