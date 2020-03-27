Laci Kay Somers Rocks Beachy Waves & Hot Pink Lingerie In Steamy New Instagram Post

Laci Kay Somers generated quite a buzz in another steamy video that was shared for her 10 million-plus Instagram fans. The blond bombshell has been wearing a ton of bright colors lately and her most recent Instagram share was no exception with the model sizzling in some sexy pink undergarments.

In the short clip, Somers appeared to be in her kitchen where she filmed herself in a mirror. The Instagram star stood in profile for the majority of the video, moving her legs back and forth before eventually turning to face the camera and twirl her hair in her fingers. The blond cutie showed off her rock-hard figure in a matching pink lingerie set that included a tiny bra that dipped low into her chest and showcased her cleavage. The NSFW top had mesh paneling on the sides as well as thin straps.

The bottoms of the set were just as hot, hitting high on her hip bone and barely covering her up. The muscles on her abs could be seen from the side profile and her thighs also looked stellar. She styled her hair in long, beachy waves while bringing out her features in a stunning application of makeup. Somers sported black liner under her eyes and added a thick application of mascara to her lashes. To round-up the look, she wore a pink gloss on her pout.

The clip was set to Camila Cabello’s hit song “Havana,” and in the caption of the video, the popular YouTuber urged fans to follow her for free at the link in her bio. Since the update went live on her page, a large portion of Somer’s army of followers have gone absolutely crazy for it, clicking the “like” button over 106,000 while commenting over 1,300 times — all in eight hours. The majority commented using either emoji or a few short words.

“Smoking hot gorgeous beautiful,” one of Somer’s fans wrote, adding a number of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“I do love you. You read my mind,” a second social media user added.

“Love you Laci. You’re an amazing woman,” one more gushed along with a few flame and red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model posted a photo with her sister, Stefani Somers. In the sexy update, both of the beautiful sisters stood side-by-side, sticking their tongues out while clad in insanely small one-pieces that had thonged backs. The duo also styled their hair in the same manner and it grabbed the attention of thousands.