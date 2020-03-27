Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Twins With Daughter In Instagram Pic: ‘Rollin’ With The Homies’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a new Instagram pic with a caption taken straight from the movie Clueless. She stated “rollin’ with the homies” as she posed with her two youngest children, Giovanna and Angelo, as she attempted to keep them happy and busy during this troubling time for America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As she works with her older children Lorenzo and Giovanna on their schoolwork and engages her infant son, all while attempting to finish up a new and more spacious location of her Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey, Nicole is not unlike every other busy working mom with a lot on her plate and not enough time in the day to complete all her tasks.

Still, she is relishing this one-on-one time with her children, documenting their self-quarantining adventure on Instagram.

In her latest uploaded snap, Nicole is seen with her son and daughter, smiling brightly for the camera in a photo shared with the reality star’s 13.2 million Instagram followers.

Giovanna is the spitting image of her beautiful mother in the pic. The three are seated together at a table and the little girl appears to be eating an ice cream sandwich. She is wearing a pink and white long-sleeved shirt and her hair is styled in a messy topknot like Nicole.

Baby Angelo is as cute as a button in a green and blue long-sleeved onesie. Hs is smiling for his mother’s camera and his dark hair, reminiscent of his father Jionni, is brushed neatly to one side.

Nicole also is smiling for the sweet snap. She is wearing minimal makeup, save for some dark eyeliner. The Jersey Shore star is sporting a dark-colored sweatshirt in the pic, with a takeout cup in front of her which has the telltale design that it could be from a popular coffee shop.

Fans believed the photo to be absolutely adorable and similar to what they were doing with their own children at home. They shared their sentiments in the comments section of the pic.

“Rollin with the minis,” said one fan.

“Beautiful children Snooki I love you on Jersey Shore. God bless, be safe,” said a second follower.

“Whatever Sissy is eating, my pregnant a*s wants some,” joked a third Instagram user of the tasty treat Giovanna is enjoying in the photo.

“Soooo cute Snooki, they look just like you and Jionni,” said a fourth fan.