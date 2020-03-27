Ramona Singer Teases ‘RHONY’ Season 12, Says New Episodes Are ‘Very Unique’

Ramona Singer is excited for next week's premiere.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on March 24, Singer, who is the only cast member of the show who has appeared on each of its 12 seasons in a full-time position, revealed that the upcoming episodes are “very unique” before sharing what will make the new season relatable to viewers.

“I think what’s interesting about this season, someone said, describe it and, right now, the word to describe it is, it is a very unique season,” Singer teased.

According to Singer, she and the returning members of the show, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, showed different sides of themselves during filming on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 last year and went deeper with their storylines as new cast member Leah McSweeney was added to the show.

“We’re going deeper and exposing our fears and our weaknesses, and people can relate to that, because no one has a perfect life,” Singer explained.

Singer went on to say that because no one’s life is perfect, fans will likely find the upcoming episodes quite relatable as they watch the cast members of the series go through ups and downs not only with one another, but in each of their personal lives.

When the new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City begin, Singer will be seen moving out of the apartment where she raised her 24-year-old daughter, Avery Singer, after living there for 25 years and moving into a new place. She will also be seen struggling with the fact that she is single in her 60s and wanting to find someone who will hold her at night.

Although Singer appears to be ready to find love, her Season 12 tagline seems to suggest otherwise.

“I don’t need to find love. I love myself!” she proclaims at the start of the new episodes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Singer also addressed Bethenny Frankel’s absence from The Real Housewives of New York City during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, suggesting that she felt the season would be much better without Frankel because she and her co-stars were never their true selves when Frankel was around.

“We all [walked] on eggshells around her,” Singer admitted. “We couldn’t really be ourselves.”

Frankel announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City in August of last year.